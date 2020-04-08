To the editor:

Thanks to Dennis Gronquist for his letter recommending home-sewn face masks. 

I would like to add to that, though, that I believe the best patterns are the ones that include a pocket for a HEPA filter. 

These two on YouTube, https://youtu.be/zm_NmpdgWWA , or at LeahDay.com/Mask, are among the best of those. My girlfriend made one for me. 

The filters can be cut from anti-microbial vacuum-cleaner bags. I can make nine 3-inch x 5 1/2-inch filters from one bag. 

The filter should probably replaced after each use, but certainly not more than two or three uses.

