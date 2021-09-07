Dana Cole
Stillwater
To the editor:
In reply to both Deanna Homer and Mitsi Andrews regarding their letters, “For the People Act” and “An Obligation to Lead.” First, thank you both for your meaningful and passionate letters, with which I totally agree in principle, but I do have questions.
First, what can possibly be gained from contacting Senators Inhofe and Lankford? Even if the numbers of people asking them to support S1 are overwhelming, there is absolutely no way they will vote for it.
Second, Judge Mai’s stay on SB 658 also orders that parents can opt out of mask mandates for “personal, religious, or medical reasons.” Wouldn’t you agree allowing personal or religious reasons to opt out render the stay meaningless?
