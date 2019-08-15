Ott Johnson
Stillwater
To the editor:
What is happening to our country? As we have done since our founding, the people, using the same rules and guidelines as in previous presidential elections, determined who would be our president the following four years. Like any contest, whether it is bridge, baseball, golf or checkers, the rules were followed that determined the winner and loser. It’s the American way. It has resulted in success beyond imagination or expectations.
So, what happened? What went wrong? Is this the country so many have fought for, given their lives for, spent time away from family for, became the sole “Head of the House” while the spouse was serving as our protector? Is this still that country? Or, have we grown beyond our traditional values? If so, why?
Never before have the people chosen a president when the opposing or losing party immediately attacked the winner as if he were an enemy to our country. He has been accused of serious wrongdoing, a traitor to our country, and even had family members slandered! This is not the country I grew up in, that a few years of my life was spent wearing our country’s military uniform for. No! It isn’t close, and it shouldn’t be.
There is a suggestion out there I have heard several times through the years that I hope is not true in this case, but, well, “When someone or some group makes serious accusations about another person or group, take a close look at the accuser or accusers.” This may be useful in these accusations and slanderous remarks that are becoming too harsh, too disbelieving, too often and too ridiculous.
Regardless of the opposition’s accusations and unethical actions, our duly elected president is forging ahead, trying to carry out the needed changes he promised, changes that contributed to his success at the voting booths. However, as the saying goes, “It’s hard to drain the swamp when you’re up to your rear in alligators.” It’s time to give our duly and legally elected president some elbow room, some kind words and a chance to breathe some fresh air as he works at helping our country to not only survive but to prosper.
