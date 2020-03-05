Aaron Means
Stillwater
To the editor:
On Feb. 14, the Oklahoma House of Representatives Children, Youth, and Family Services Committee passed House Bill 3872. This bill clearly stands in the way of the parental right of mothers and fathers to get counseling for their children who are having difficulty with their natural birth gender.
This House Bill, if passed by the full State House, Senate and signed into law by the current or future governor will make it a crime for a licensed health professional or licensed mental health professional to provide life-changing services to families who have children struggling with identity issues.
Everyday children are successfully taught to embrace their natural physical and emotional development. These same children continue their lives loving themselves and the world around them.
This bill is a direct assault against the authority of parents and the correct function of the nuclear family. At the top of this proposed bill you find the words in all caps, “BE IT ENACTED BY THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA.” That is an inaccurate statement. This bill was crafted and promoted by a small minority of people in Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.