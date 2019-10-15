Fred Clark
Glencoe
To the editor:
In the past week or so, the House Democrats have frantically started to push for impeachment to the point of having secret meetings away from the Capitol.
They are planning to have a vote on the inquiry into impeachment that excludes House Republicans from participation. They will not even be allowed to call or cross examine witnesses. This is obviously unconstitutional.
On another note, all the hype about the whistleblower report and the president’s connection to Ukraine in reality has nothing to do with what is happening.
No one has put it better than Rep. Al Johnson, D-Texas, in answer to a question on national television. “I’m concerned that if we don’t impeach the president, he will get re-elected.”
Bingo.
