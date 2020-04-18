To the editor:
How do you spell incompetence? Try D-O-N-A-L-D T-R-U-M-P.
His administration always has been. But now it has reached epic, not to mention deadly, proportions. For two months, he sat on his hands while he was briefed that coronavirus was a threat (not that it stopped two GOP senators from cashing in their stock on insider info while parroting his rosy party line). His regular dog-and-pony briefings are painful to watch, as his advisers have to reel him back from going into full-clown mode, as like a snake oil salesman he pitches an unproven “cure” (an anti-malarial drug, which has caused overdoses from people self-medicating ... a case of the “cure” being actually WORSE than the disease) while trying to usurp governors and mayors of their sovereign powers (even picking fights with them) while at the same time trying to sabotage the procedures those same leaders are using to keep the disease at bay.
To those who still support this clown, and are staging protests at these procedures that you claim are “depriving you of your constitutional rights” (and keeping you alive in the process) just to “own the libs”...WHAT will it take to make you think? A doctor ramming a tube down your throat to save your life? Losing friends and loved ones?
Because this is a fact ... the virus won’t care. As far as its concerned, you are just meat ... and when you yank a dragon’s tail, you will get burned. The thousands of casualties should be proof positive of that fact.
