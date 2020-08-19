To the editor:
Your editorial depicted the nightmare of New York City’s early struggle with COVID-19, and then implied that the situation is similar for Texas’ Rio Grande Valley. However, some Rio Grande Valley hospitals have struggled, not because the state opened up, but because sheltering in place orders did not continue to be followed – as they were supposed to be – for vulnerable people, in that relatively unhealthy region. If news outlets would report the matter in this way, they could cite this example as a warning in every state when more openings come in the future.
Texas currently has available 11,460 general hospital beds, 1,229 ICU beds and 7,055 ventilators, with plans in place to increase these numbers if needed. And they have done a good job of getting supplies into the valley area and of airlifting patients out, as needed – needed only for some very extreme cases of patients in danger of losing their lives.
