Craig Maile
Stillwater
To the editor:
A recent column noted the anniversary of the Normandy invasion in 1944. I wanted to give the writer an “A” for reminding readers of the lasting importance of their history, especially at a time when many elected leaders want more citizens to learn less about it. Instead, I give the column a “C” because it also delivered some needlessly partisan political statements.
Mr. Fair rightly reminded us that the allied invasion of northern France helped to speed the end of a dictatorship that had killed millions and imprisoned millions more. What the Normandy invasion also accomplished was the downfall of a political philosophy based on racism, intolerance, and a Big Lie. Germany in the 1930s had dropped its young democracy in favor of dictatorship based on the false belief that its armies in the First World War had not really lost on the battlefield, but had been “stabbed in the back” by a range of scapegoats. A well-stoked grievance about an overwhelming defeat paved the way for a second war and another overwhelming defeat. History should be celebrated. Better still, history should be debated and learned from. The lure of a Big Lie almost defies time. One of my university professors in West Germany still sought to convince his students that the outcome of the First World War was not the fault mainly of Germany alone. This was almost 70 years after that first defeat.
Thank you to all who served in our armed forces during those terrible years of trial that led to the invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944 and to the defeat of both Germany and Japan the following year. We should never stop thanking you. I include my late father-in-law who served in the European Theater of Operations in those days but who did not talk about it. Thank you also to those who serve today, representing all faiths, and none, in defense of many liberties we hold as self-evident for ourselves and for other people.
