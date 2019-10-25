To the editor:
Even though I know it is futile in this “reddest of red states,” I feel I should submit a rebuttal to Jan Westmoreland’s letter on Thursday. Has she forgotten the millions of dollars and the many hours spent on the Clinton impeachment and the Benghazi investigations?
While Bill Clinton’s sexual misconduct and lies to congress were egregious, they pale in comparison to those of Donald Trump. Hillary Clinton surely made mistakes in her handling of the Benghazi tragedy, but over two years of intensive investigations by the Republicans apparently yielded nothing incriminating.
Donald Trump has thumbed his nose at the Constitution practically from the day he took office. He has publicly bragged about his lying and other “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Rather than waste space repeating all his previous impeachable offenses, I refer you to Jerry Bettis’ very informative letter on Tuesday.
Both Democrats and Republicans chose to let Trump’s former abuses to the Constitution slide, abuses such as his violations of the emoluments clause. He now calls the emoluments clause “phony.” Is that also his opinion of other parts of the Constitution he does not agree with?
Mr. Trump has sworn under oath to protect and defend the United States Constitution. But he also has sworn his love for Kim Jong Un and for Vladimir Putin, even holding closed-door sessions with them that he has kept secret. He has openly mused about how much he admires both them and their systems of government!
Finally, after Trump’s self-admitted abuse of the Constitution regarding Ukraine, Democrats and a few Republicans have had enough. At long last, Democrats are following their Constitutional mandate to begin impeachment investigations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.