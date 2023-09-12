Colby Torres
Glencoe
To the editor:
I want to take the opportunity to celebrate Joy Cawood, the head principal at Richmond Elementary. I am in my 19th year in public education in Oklahoma. I have worked in several districts in our state and am currently serving in my ninth for the Stillwater School District.
In my career I have had many amazing administrators. Principal Cawood, however, sets herself apart in several ways. She is, first and foremost, authentic. One never feels as though they are getting a different version of her depending on the circumstances or audience. She is never haughty or pretentious. She never makes her teachers feel like they are a nuisance or bothersome. She makes herself readily available and greets you with a smile that immediately communicates warmth and understanding.
There is never a doubt that she values all teachers, parents and, most especially students.
She lives up to her first name…Joy! She communicates high expectations for all and provides the supports necessary to meet them. She greets students daily and, most days, see them off as they exit the building. There is never any question where her heart resides. It resides with her family and I would say that her definition of family extends to her school family as well. I am honored to work under her leadership. One would be hard pressed to find someone who doesn’t feel the same. She makes running a school look easy, but that is a testament to her strength as a professional.
In a climate where public education is cast in such a negative light, individuals like Principal Cawood are combating the rhetoric through “boots on the ground” action. She doesn’t need social media car videos or deep pocket donors to demonstrate her heart and efforts are with the students of Richmond Elementary and by extension, the students of the great state of Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.