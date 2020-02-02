Jerry Ray Bettis
Stillwater
To the editor:
I’m sure you’ve noticed that on many occasions when a former friend or minion or employee turns on Mr. Trump his first response is to claim that he’s never heard of the person. The amazing thing about how Mr. Trump’s mind works is that he isn’t the least embarrassed when his claims are debunked.
The latest case involves Lev Parnas, the Soviet-born operative of Rudy Giuliani. Mr. Trump has grudgingly admitted that he probably has been seen in photographs with this unknown person because he has had countless photos taken with people. This excuse seems to have fallen apart when we were allowed to listen to a tape recording of Mr. Trump speaking with Mr. Parnas about getting rid of Ambassador Yovanovitch. You have to give it to the man. Mr. Trump will toss this lie aside as if it never happened.
Wouldn’t you and the world like for us to have a president whose word could be trusted? Congressman Adam Schiff said it best with his summation when he said that, “Right matters and the truth matters because otherwise we are lost.”
