To the editor:
Couch Park should be the jewel in Stillwater’s crown. But our jewel needs polishing. Last week, to alleviate cabin fever and get in some exercise while still practicing social distancing, my husband and I took a walk along South Ransom Drive on the east side of Boomer Creek. I am not sure that this lovely area is part of Couch Park, but even if it isn’t, the City needs to mobilize civic minded citizen volunteers and groups (Scouts, Payne County Audubon, OSU Environmental and Forestry clubs, Fraternal groups, etc.) to help with the upkeep of the creek and the property on either side of it.
There is only one picnic table on this side of the creek and only gravel/dirt pulloffs for parking. Many of the grand trees on this side of the creek are aging and dropping limbs and debris that need to be picked up to allow for mowing. Creek side bushes are festooned with plastic bags and paper trash. Old tires and trash are caught in the creek and its bank bushes.
At the south end of the creek, where it flows over a low water dam, the road has collapsed, large chunks of roadbed piled unevenly. (I can remember when one could drive across the dam or walk across it.) Large riprap is dangerously piled and scattered along the bend in the creek, apparently in an attempt to shore up the bank side. (Kingfishers used to nest in this bank.)
Maybe our city engineers could work with OSU’s engineering faculty and students after this period of self isolation to restore this area – which now looks like a dump – to its former attractiveness and usefulness.
Years ago I wrote a similar Letter to the Editor about the north part of Boomer Creek as it passes through Couch Park. Fraternities volunteered to clean up the creek but the City would not allow them to. I cannot remember why this was so. Maybe liability? However, I believe that if we work together as a town and gown community, we can polish our jewel and keep it sparkling.
