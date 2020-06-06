Jerry Bettis
Stillwater
To the editor:
Senator Murkowski joined General Mattis in criticizing Trump’s dividing of America. Late Thursday, in response, Trump lashed out at Murkowski on Twitter, promising to campaign against her in Alaska in 2022 when she faces reelection. “Get any candidate ready, good or bad, I don’t care, I’m endorsing. If you have a pulse, I’m with you!” he wrote. This is exactly how he has chosen “all the best people” who toil away in his administration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.