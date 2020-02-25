Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening then remaining overcast overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.