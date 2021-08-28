Dana Cole
Stillwater
To the editor:
I am hoping more roundabouts will be constructed in our city. I have felt this way for quite a while, but am even more in favor after listening to a radio program about it this morning.
l know many people hate them, but I think it may be because they are not used to them or perhaps don’t understand how to negotiate them properly. Roundabouts, once people understand them, are much safer and more convenient than other intersection types, and they save fuel.
Think about it. If the traffic is light, you only have to slow down a bit to 10 or 15 MPH. In heavier traffic you might have to yield for a few seconds and then “blend in.” Compare that to sitting for what seems like forever at a red light, sometimes when there is no cross-traffic at all!
Don’t take my word for it, though. Statistics show all the above and more. Here’s one website you can check for yourself: https://www.fdot.gov/agencyresources/roundabouts/benefits.shtm
