Joe Martin
Owner/Operator, Hampton Inn & Suites, Stillwater
To the editor:
The proponents of the lodging/visitor tax have stated in their printed collateral and in their verbal presentations that the proposed increase from 4% to 7% is a 3% increase. Obviously, this proposed increase is a 75% increase. The two main justifications given for proposing such an increase are that there are a handful of communities within Oklahoma that have a higher tax than Stillwater (nearly all communities named being smaller communities than Stillwater with much less lodging representation) and that the tax had not been raised since its inception.
Having had the pleasure of serving on the Visit Stillwater/Stillwater CVB Board for approximately 12 years. I have observed the substantial expansion of the lodging sector in Stillwater (with more expansion on the way) and have seen the tax collected grow to a point that Visit Stillwater enjoys the healthiest balance sheet, with the largest reserve ($200,000) that I can remember during my involvement. Having stated this, I would still be supportive of a 20% increase that would increase the tax from 4% to 5%. In my opinion, a 75% increase in unconscionable. Especially given the fact that we are still in the midst of a pandemic that has been the most challenging 24 months that any in our lodging sector have experienced since we opened our doors.
In past years, it has been a customary practice for the Visit Stillwater Board to compare Stillwater with other Big 12 Cities when having these types of deliberations. If we would have done so in this circumstance, we would have found that if both ballot propositions pass on February 8th (and I am supportive of the half cent sales tax increase) Stillwater will be 22.3% higher than the average Big 12 City in total tax collected on a hotel stay. We will be 15% higher than Oklahoma City! I would contend that runs contrary to our claimed moniker of “America’s Friendliest College Town”.
What would be the reaction of our citizens if the City of Stillwater were to propose a 75% increase in any tax our citizens pay? The main difference here is that our overnight visitors, with no vote or representation in the matter, are the ones having to pay the tax – if they chose to. It reminds me of a quote I heard years ago attributed to the infamous State Sen. Gene Stipe when he was saying that his constituents did not mind paying a fair tax. When questioned what his constituents considered a fair tax, he stated “That’s easy. It’s a tax the other guy pays.”
With this tax rate being potentially so “out of line” with our true peers, I will not look forward to trying to defend it when questioned.
