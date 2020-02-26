Brian Kahn
Stillwater
To the editor:
For context, I was one of four citizens giving input on agenda items at the Feb. 24 Stillwater City Council meeting. This was not my first experience, but it was the most intimidating.
I was raising concerns about a task force recommendation in front of members of that task force, with a TV camera pointed at me, trying to present my rehearsed, under-500-word statement while a three-minute time clock was counting down in front of me. Upon returning to my seat, I was expected to sit through over an hour of additional discussion on the topic without being able to ask questions, seek clarification or make further comments
Decorum must be maintained at a Council meeting, but when a city staff member made statements that obfuscated the issue I, as an informed citizen, found it hard to keep silent.
There must be a better way for citizens to participate in discussion of proposed city policies that is not subject to the constraints of a Council meeting. Electronic input is not an option for all interested parties.
We should have more Town Hall meetings, especially when a task force has a presentation to make. One would think a task force would want to make their case to the public and participate in a lively exchange of ideas, so that their final recommendation was better informed.
I believe more citizens would participate in a less formal setting lacking the cameras and time clocks of the Council chamber.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.