To the editor:
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. on Perkins Road in Stillwater, the Body of Christ that has been praying for 30 YEARS will once again come together in United Prayer for those that have no voice and for those whose voice have been silent.
Life Chain Sunday is a National symbol of PRAYER. Groups all across the nation and Canada gather for one hour to stand respectively and pray quietly to our Heavenly Father, because of our LOVE for all unborn children. Created by God, they are not Unplanned.
We hold professionally printed signs with different messages, but on the back of our signs are bible verses, Prayers, songs, etc. These PRAYERS are why we are here, to cry out for grace, mercy, and love! Jesus asked His Disciples, “So, you men could not keep watch (pray) with Me for one hour?” Matthew 26:40.
Ephesians 4:3 says, “Being diligent to preserve the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace.” United prayer from a community has great power to maintain the spiritual ground we have obtained. There are many organizations and ministries created to alleviate the suffering and bring healing to all touched by the abortion issue, and for that we are eternally grateful. There are few places where the whole Body of Christ in Payne County can come together AS ONE and lift their hearts in prayer for the issue.
We invite you and your fellowship, family to join us for an hour and add your prayers to ours in unity. Come and let’s stand in the gap, be watchmen on the wall, and INTERCEDE for the unseen children who are susceptible to the evil that would destroy them before they are SEEN! Created by God, they are not unplanned. Let’s help ensure they have the opportunity to fulfill HIS plan for their LIVES. Let’s pray for women to believe that, “They CAN”! Pray for men to be responsible as fathers for the children they produce.
THANK YOU, Payne County, for believing that PRAYER is the foundation on which we build. We have truly enjoyed the representation from all of Payne County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.