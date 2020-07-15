To the editor:
When Mr. Trump said that he could shoot somebody in the middle of Fifth Avenue and not lose any votes I wasn’t concerned because I didn’t take it seriously. I merely thought it was the ravings of a hugely egotistical, narcissistic, ignorant madman. After three and a half years of this person’s impression of a president, I am forced to agree that he was probably right. The blind mouse often finds the cheese. His one positive act was to restrict flights from China because this played to his governing philosophy of keeping all foreigners out of the U.S. The rest of his response has been disastrous.
While most other countries have truly flattened their coronavirus curves to a manageable level, the U.S. has seen an alarming increase in new cases beginning just after Memorial Day and continuing unabated. Compare Oklahoma’s new case rates with the same thing back in April and you will find the rate is even higher and has now eclipsed the peak of new cases in mid-May by a factor of six.
We have only to wait to see the deaths start picking up dramatically. These deaths may reasonably be laid at Donald Trump’s feet. Thus, instead of shooting one person on Fifth Avenue, he is responsible for tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths due to his inaction, downplaying the severity of the pandemic, calling it a hoax, encouraging people to go about their normal lives while not wearing masks or social distancing, failure to adopt national measures for battling the disease, and encouraging the public not to take the respected words of our health experts.
So I admit, I have been proven wrong. It appears that Mr. Trump’s approval rating is slipping to an unsustainable level. In other words, he has certainly lost votes over his mishandling of this crisis. I pray that it’s enough to get him removed from office.
