Cindy Special
Stillwater
To the editor:
I am curious as to why for the last four months on Western on the west side of the road between 44th and 56th there has been water running full flow out of rubber hose off fire hydrant. Where is this amount of water going? Because it has run nonstop for many months now. That is more than a considerable amount of water. What a waste; has someone totally forgotten about it?
I thought I’m not only person curious as to why such a precious resource is being wasted. I figured you guys might be curious, too.
Thanks.
