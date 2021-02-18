Leslie Imboden
Stillwater
To the editor:
Lisa Benson’s “Demonize Republicans” cartoon was indeed clever, but the sentiment is just more partisan slant. Sadly, both sides have long found it necessary to exaggerate the other side’s leanings to make their case saleable to the public.
Truth is, in an honest analysis, there is not that much difference between them. So, they repackage their opponents in an attempt to make them look vindictive and extreme. And truthfully, the Democrats have no need to do that right now, anyway. Trump, Graham and McConnell don’t seem to need their help.
