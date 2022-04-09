Lea Clougherty
Stillwater
To the editor:
I was a single parent of three young children (ages 10, 6, and 4) when we moved to Stillwater in 1997. My children all attended and graduated from Stillwater Public Schools.
The educations they received were second to none. The teachers worked hard teaching and encouraging my children to think, question, to believe in themselves and believe they could do anything they set their minds to. The children in Stillwater are so fortunate to live in a university town where people from all over the world come to live, work and send their children to school with our children where they can learn from each other about different cultures and beliefs.
We attended churches in the area where the ministers and mentors also helped my children learn, believe and know that God loves everyone no matter what. Good friends also served and still serve as positive examples of love and acceptance. All three of my children went on to college, graduating from OU, OSU and University of Tulsa School of Law. One served his country in between OSU and TU. All are very successful in their careers – one is a public defender who stands for people without a voice; another is an attorney who seeks justice for those who have been wronged; and another works for a company that provides equipment to build and rebuild a world that has been rocked by a global pandemic.
Further, my children are healthy, happy and thankful to God every day. Yes, I am thankful and proud. Do challenges come with being a single parent? You bet, but there are also challenges in families having both moms and dads, two moms, two dads, grandparents raising grandchildren, etc.
Why is there so much gender confusion today? I believe it is because some people make it an issue. What difference does it make what bathroom a person uses, who they love or if they are transgender? It is no one’s business but their own. It is our responsibility to treat everyone as we wish to be treated and with dignity and respect.
