Leonard Strate
Stillwater
To the editor:
Folks, don’t let misguided writers and CNN (Corrupt News Network) do your thinking for you. They can’t handle the fact that a career politician isn’t in the White House.
First of all, as a veteran, I want to thank President Trump for his patriotism. He provided additional funds for our disabled veterans coast to coast.
Let’s do some reviewing for old time’s sake. Hillary Clinton’s failure to win the presidency is the driving force behind the anti-Trump movement.
Remember when Clinton went on television, saying Trump voters were “smelly Walmart shoppers?” That tasteless remark shows her disdain for middle class America.
We should be grateful for The Electoral College. The founding fathers knew what they were doing when they made this checks – and – balances system part of the Constitution. But now I know why I’ve never seen a liberal in Walmart.
The mob and Democrats called Trump a racist for imposing the travel ban. Now these intellectual giants are criticizing the president for not issuing the ban sooner.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proved she wasn’t a racist, by golly. She visited Chinatown where there were hugs and high fives all-around. A photographer just happened to stumble onto the festivities.
CNN’s Anderson Cooper was all smiles when he said the flu would be worse than the virus when the president declared a national emergency. Thank you, Dr. Cooper, for your expert diagnosis. Cooper is the guy most likely to jump off a tall building when Trump gets re-elected.
It looks like Joe Biden might be in the early stages of dementia. In one of his campaign speeches, he stated that “facts are more important than the truth.” At another campaign rally he got his wife and sister mixed up while making introductions.
Remember, President Trump used to be a Democrat, so it’s never too late for you Payne County liberals to switch parties. Give up trying to derail the president and join me aboard the Trump train in November. It will be a fun ride and you’ll thank me for it later.
