Aaron Means
Stillwater
To the editor:
Dear Honorable Citizens of Payne County:
It is a honor for me to extend the first invitation to The 2023 Payne County National Day of Prayer which will be held on May 4.
Two gatherings are planned this year. Our noon gathering will be held at Stillwater Church of Christ, on the corner of Duck and McElroy. The address is 821 N. Duck Street in Stillwater. The evening gathering starts at 7 p.m. at Best Western Plus Cimarron Hotel & Suites located behind Panera Bread. The address for the evening gathering is 315 N. Husband Street.
During the noon assembly we will be asking for the favor of God on the behalf of the seven great influences of our American culture: Government, Military, Family, Education, Business, Arts/Entertainment & Media and Church.
The evening meeting will be focused on our appeal to heaven on the behalf of the Church.
We look forward to seeing you at both assemblies, and we know your heart and our country will be blessed!
THEME: The Effective, Fervent Prayer of a Righteous Man Avails Much. James 5:16B
