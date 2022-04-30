Carol Solick
Stillwater
To the editor:
Anyone who has studied American history knows that our country was uniquely born in prayer and founded on a relationship with God instituting His biblical principles and moral values.
The National Day of Prayer (first Thursday of May each year) enables us to recall and to teach the way in which our Founding Fathers sought the wisdom of God when faced with critical decisions. It stands as an opportunity for us to humbly come before God, seeking His guidance for our leaders and His grace upon us.
Neither political nor partisan, the National Day of Prayer is a solemn occasion afforded us by our government to join together in prayer as “one nation under God.” George Washington said, “It is the duty of all nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God.” The United States of America is worthy of our prayers!
Come join a National Day of Prayer event Thursday, May 5th, 12:00 noon at 821 N Duck St north parking lot, or come at 7 p.m. to the Best Western Cimarron Hotel meeting room at 315 N Husband St.
