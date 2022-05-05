Jimie-Wray Mead
Stillwater
To the editor:
Come and Join us for the National Day of Prayer today. Be a part of one or two special services that have been planned for this special day. The first service takes place on the North Parking Lot of the Stillwater Church of Christ, 821 N. Duck. from noon to 1 p.m.
Business Owners, Ministers, School Teachers, Retired Military Personnel and a host of other individuals will be praying for our Nation, Military, Education and a host of other requests. We’ll also have special music before, during and after our prayers. Seating will be provided with a large sound system. Individuals who need to remain in their cars will have an opportunity to see and hear the entire event. (In case of rain, this event will be moved into the Auditorium of the Stillwater Church of Christ) Our second event takes place from 7-8 p.m. at the Best Western, Cimarron Hotel at 315 N. Husband Street. Local ministers have been asked to pray for our city, local, county, state and national government. We’ll also have music before, during and after the event. The National Day of Prayer has been taking place since 1952.
It’s one day that we can unite as Americans to pray for Our Nation.
