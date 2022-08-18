Cindy Alexander
Stillwater
To the editor:
I agree with your editorial of Aug. 13 pertaining to Ryan Walters. Thank you for taking a position against this threat to public education.
Actually though, you could have gone further.
You could have mentioned his failure to timely file certain campaign expense reports. You could have provided more details on how he failed to properly oversee coronavirus relief funds transferred to the state to support education; resulting in the state is being asked to return more than $650,000. You could have shared that while he is Secretary of Education, he is also being paid at least $120,000 a year as executive director of a nonprofit organization focused on school privatization and charter school expansion. You could have mentioned that he has failed to sign an anti-corruption pledge signed by both of his opponents.
Anyone wanting documentation of anything I mentioned above can easily use their favorite search engine to quickly find the details.
