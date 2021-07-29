Nancy Andrews
Stillwater
To the editor:
Last year , the Stillwater students missed most of the school year.
I did not understand why all the schools in Payne County were in school, while Stillwater was not. Our school administration seemed to compare the Stillwater students with the OSU student body.
I believed we were intelligent enough to take precautions. However, our administration thought otherwise.
Now I fear the administration is considering another wasted, uneducated year for our students. This is not acceptable for Stillwater.
If a parent is worried, there are options available for home schooling. If a student is ill with the flu, measles, or a temperature, the handbook says to keep them home.
During the year, we noticed many students received poor grades. In all honesty, the education suffered drastically for many students.
Why? Because educational development of our students should include social, physical, mental, emotional, intellectual and I like to include moral. That did not happen last year.
I believe Stillwater did a terrible injustice to our students. Do not make this mistake again. Some mistakes are irreparable.
My grandchildren want to go to school. In fact, the parents I know want their children in school. They believe the educational reward is better than any imaginary risk. Our students and community needs the truth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.