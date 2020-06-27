Tammy Lane
Glencoe
To the editor:
I am writing today to express my support for Kevin Woodward for Payne County Sheriff.
Woodward was appointed unanimously last September by the Board of Commissioners upon RB Hauf’s retirement. Woodward is a member of the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association and currently sits on three boards; Community Corrections Board, OSBI Offender Data Information System Board and is co-chair of the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association Technology Board.
During his 11 years at Payne County he has brought Payne County Sheriff’s office into the 21st Century with new technology where County offices can now share information in real time. One of his jobs upon coming to Payne County in 2009 was to handle the budget – he has done so with amazing foresight, vision, and planning and presents to the Payne County Budget Board a detailed and well thought out plan every year and projected budgets five years into the future.
Woodward also implemented a command structure within each division of the Sheriff’s Office, thus ensuring close supervision of front line staff and strict accountability which guarantees a more uniform performance across the board. He has doubled the amount of training the deputies, detention staff, and dispatchers receive and has implemented training for the first time for the administration staff.
Since being appointed Sheriff 10 months ago, Woodward has replaced several patrol vehicles that had over 200,000 miles on them, which were no longer safe for our deputies. As the budget allows he continues to upgrade and update in-car computers, body cams, in-car cameras, and will continue to provide Payne County Deputies with the equipment they need to protect themselves and the citizens of Payne County.
Woodward has well established relationships with OSU PD, Stillwater PD, and surrounding counties. Recently Sheriff Woodward, OSU PD and Stillwater PD worked closely with the protesters and their leaders to ensure their 1st Amendment right to a peaceful assembly was being honored and the residents of Payne County were being protected from looters, rioters, and vandalism. Sheriff Woodward has made it clear that he won’t compromise with any criminal or criminal activity. However, he recognizes that the peaceful assembly of 1,500 people can be seen as an opportunity to engage even further in community policing.
Sheriff Woodward knows that technology, training, and equipment are only a part of Payne County Sheriff’s Office. Communication with the public is a must and Woodward will continue to improve communication and visibility so that the Payne County Sheriff’s Office is transparent to the citizens of Payne County and your thoughts and concerns are taken seriously and valid.
