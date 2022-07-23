Glenda Harkey
Stillwater
To the editor:
I’m an 83-year-old lady and live in Glencoe, I drive Yost Road, from 108-177 two or three times a week passing the landfill on Yost Road.
It never ceases to amaze me how clean and tidy it is, the wind may blow and papers are scattered everywhere but as soon as the wind stops, a couple of guys are out there picking up the debris.
I’ve lived in several states and traveled to many others and have never seen a landfill so well maintained. (I call it Stillwater Mountain.)
The guys that keep it clean should be commended and awarded citations for their good work. If you haven’t been by there ... take a drive and see for yourself. A big thumbs-up for the job they do. I’m impressed.
