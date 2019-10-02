Dr. Sidney Williams
Stillwater
To the editor:
I read with interest the front page of Sunday’s Stillwater News Press article about City Hall considering ordinances about ladies going topless in Stillwater. Then it struck me that such an ordinance needs a dignified name. I would propose the “Lady Godiva Ordinance.” This would give it historical significance since Lady Godiva was an activist in Coventry England about 1,000 years ago.
Perhaps the reader needs to be reminded that Lady Godiva is revered to this day in Coventry England much like Pistol Pete, and Stillwater’s Cowboys on horses. The reason is that she was a crusader against the high taxes imposed by the City government of Coventry. She argued with the leader of the City Government who absolutely refused to lower the taxation on the people. He happened to be her husband who told her he would only reduce the taxes if she “rode though Coventry unclothed,” which was unheard of. He did not think she would do it.
Instead she warned the people of Coventry she would make the ride and requested they avert their eyes. All but a man named Tom who peaked through his window complied, and he was struck blind, giving rise to the term “peeping Tom.” The government of Coventry lowered the taxes and she is still a hero in Coventry.
Now the Lady Godiva Ordinance should include advice to avert one’s eyes. Should a Lady Godiva show herself (themselves) on the streets of Stillwater, the City Council should lower the utility rates which are too high. Should the utility rates be lowered, her statue should be enshrined at the City Parks alongside the statues of our cowboy heroes.
