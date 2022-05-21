Alberta Mayberry
Langston
To the editor:
Veterans, their family members, and the general public are invited to join in observance of “those who gave the last full measure of dedication” to our nation. This Memorial Day tribute will take place Monday, May 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Wm Conrad Veterans Memorial Gardens, located at 313 E. Turner Street in Langston, OK 73050.
Community residents and friends will salute America’s fallen and their families with the presence of the Tinker Air Force Base Honor Guard, patriotic songs, a poetic tribute and prayers by local clergy.
The formal address will be delivered by Maj. Marlon T. James (Retired) – a native of Oklahoma City and a graduate of Northwest Classen High School and received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Management from Langston University. He simultaneously served in the Oklahoma National Guard as a cadet in the ROTC program at the University of Central Oklahoma and days later, received an active-duty commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. His 23-year military career took him all around the world, serving in leadership positions and earning the Bronze Star with “Valor” due to his actions in combat. He also holds a Master of Arts in Management and Leadership degree from Webster University.
James currently serves as the Assistant Vice President of Institutional Advancement & External Affairs, Langston University Foundation Board Executive Director and Langston University OKC Campus Site Administrator. James has a passion for philanthropy, education, and outreach, and serves the community in a number of ways, including serving as the President of the Board of Directors for the March of Dimes; President of the Board of Directors, One Church, One Child (OKC); the Board of Directors for Dale K. Graham Veterans Foundation and the Chairman for the Scholarship Committee at Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church.
For this year’s Memorial Day Observance, the Mistress of Ceremony will be Evangelist Sandra D. Horton, a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Dr. Everett E. Mack, Sr. Pastor of New Hope will give the Invocation. The Town of Langston City’s Mayor Michael Boyles will bring the official greetings/welcome. A light lunch will be served free of charge to all veterans and their spouses and for a donation by all other guests for the ongoing development of the Veterans Memorial Gardens. Attendees are encouraged to observe any COVID-19 precautions with which they are comfortable, including wearing masks and social distancing during this event.
In 2011, what was once just a thought, an idea of how he might want to recognize and honor military veterans and their service, has now evolved into the very real and impressive Wm Conrad Veterans Memorial Gardens. Since those initial thoughts, Mr. Stewart A. Williams, “In honor of all who served” Founder/Developer and a veteran himself, has worked tirelessly to find a way for so many others, like himself, to honor our veterans of military service. A gracious thought, a big idea, is now befittingly embodied in this place of respect and honor, worthy of the sacrifice of all veterans, and specifically in honor of veterans from our surrounding local communities.
The official groundbreaking ceremony was held on July 4, 2015. Veterans and the general public are invited to the “GRAND OPENING AND DEDICATION” which will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. To make a Capital Campaign Pledge and/or purchase a Military ID Tag for your favorite Veteran(s), please email stewartwilliams55@cox.net; Send by US mail to PO Box 27 Langston, OK 73050; or call/text Founder/Developer Stewart A. Williams, at 405-359-8744.
