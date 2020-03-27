To the editor:
I have been complying for some time now with all the COVID-19 emergency orders, including social distancing, hand-washing, etc. And I plan to continue.
But I take issue with the latest, stay at home order. I am 77 and exercise, sometimes strenuously, at least five days a week.
I practice Zumba (or did until the gyms were closed), pickleball, walking, and weight training, averaging about 20,000 steps a day. My body mass index hovers around 23 (5 foot, nine inches, 155 pounds) and my blood pressure averages around 115 over 60. And yet younger, morbidly obese people with high blood pressure can go wherever they wish.
I agree we have to have guidelines to follow but age alone without considering other health factors is way too simplistic.
Now I do weight training and practice pickleball at home, and I definitely intend to continue my long walks, while staying at least 10 feet from other people.
