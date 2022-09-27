Roger D. Mullins
Stillwater
To the editor:
I trust school librarians, professionals trained in their field, to make age-appropriate selections for their school’s library. I trust in and respect the rights of parents to decide which books they will, or will not, allow their children to read from their child’s school library. However, I do not trust parents to decide which books should be in those libraries.
When one group of parents insist that certain books be removed from school libraries, they are dismissing the professionalism of trained librarians, imposing their world-view on other parents and, yes, participating in book banning and censorship activities.
To those parents wanting to ban books from Stillwater Public Schools libraries: It is your right to limit your child’s reading choices, but it is not your right to limit choices for the children of other parents who disagree with you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.