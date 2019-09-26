Dennis Gronquist
Stillwater
To the editor:
Let me see if I understand this right. The Democrats claim President Trump broke the law by asking a foreign nation for information on Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Something was obviously wrong there. But it was not against the law when Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee paid money to the Russians for dirt on our Republican Presidential candidate, Donald Trump? Gee, you don’t have to think very hard to figure this one out.
