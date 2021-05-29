Aaron Means
Stillwater
To the editor:
There are national political organizations that are becoming very proficient at dividing the American people. They are using Identity Politics, Critical Race Theory, Gender Theory (Gender Studies), revised history, national media-controlled information and the idea that everyone can have their own truth. All of this is tearing the very fabric of our nation.
While people are grappling with all this bitterness and strife that is gaining more influence in our great nation, we must stand together.
Let’s reject any narrative that will tear us apart, because we are stronger together!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.