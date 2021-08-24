James McDonald
Stillwater
To the editor:
There are brave Marines currently inside the Afghan airport fence line providing protection and security to that airport, But! There are many more on standby at other locations that are highly trained to do more. Let them do their job.
There are many US Air Force pilots highly trained to do more. Let them do their job. There are many US Army Rangers highly trained to do more. Let them do their job. There are many US Navy Seals highly trained to do more. Let them do their job. The US President and his administration have made a mistake in Afghanistan and are wrong in their comments and thinking. Two wrongs will not make a Right! Please get out of the way and turn our highly trained military loose and let them do their job.
Could someone also please tell our Vice President she has made a mistake and her trip to Vietnam is wrong. That war was 50 years ago and she needs to go back to our Southern Border and talk directly and personally with our Border Patrol officers.
It’s strange that the only thing we hear from their most ardent election supporters is silence.
Did those voters make a mistake and are wrong also? I’m a proud Veteran and I think so!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.