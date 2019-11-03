Johnny and Jackie Griffin
Stillwater
To the editor:
Dear Sen. Lankford:
You are beyond a doubt, a highly principled man. We voted for you in 2014 and we will vote for you when you come up for re-election. We would encourage you to continue your support for our duly elected Republican president, Donald J. Trump.
Although Mr. Trump was not our first choice among the Republican candidates in 2016, when he won the Republican nomination, he became our only choice. We certainly did not want another corrupt Clinton in the White House. Obviously, many of the American people agreed with us.
It grieves us to see our country so divided with many people, mainly Democrats, so visceral toward our duly elected president. We were saddened when a patriot like John McCain was defeated by a man with little to no experience in anything – that man being Barack Obama.
However, we did not write “letters to the editor” complaining about him – we suffered in silence ... and suffer we did! He presided over the debacles known as “Benghazi” and “Fast and Furious,” just to name a few. Yet he was less than truthful when he proclaimed that his administration had never had a scandal.
I would encourage those who did not vote for Donald J. Trump to work for a candidate in 2020 of your choosing. Just maybe you could “get rid” of President Trump the right way rather than try to impeach a duly elected man who you “just don’t like.”
