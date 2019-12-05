Jerry Ray Bettis
Stillwater
To the editor:
I have seen the error of my ways. Let me explain. In a recent issue of National Geographic in a learned article titled, “Why You Like What You Like,” the author reported on an extensive study of the effect of DNA on our behavior. The study concludes that, “Our actions are governed by hidden biological forces – which is to say that we have little or no control over our personal tastes. Our behaviors and preferences are profoundly influenced by our genetic makeup, by factors in our environment that affect our genes, and by other genes forced into our systems by the innumerable microbes that dwell inside us.”
Fair enough, but why is it so difficult for me to accept Donald Trump while my respected neighbor salutes his every move? The answer was in the concluding remarks of the article: “Scientists have uncovered distinct personality traits that tend to be associated with people on opposite ends of the political spectrum. In general, liberals tend to be more open-minded, creative, and novelty seeking: conservatives tend to be more orderly and conventional, and to prefer stability.”
So it really means that I must learn to live with our conservative friends because neither they nor I can help the way we are! Our country needs both sets of outlooks. Without liberals, where would we be in the Civil Rights movement, for example? Remember, Eisenhower heavily supported this while working with the democrats. Without conservatives, how would we hold the line against governance that seems to think that everything would be OK if only we threw more money at whatever problem they see? Such fiscal responsibility by republicans and bipartisan effort led to a balanced budget in Clinton’s administration of 1998-2001. Our government only works when we have a bunch of folks rushing about to right a perceived wrong while another bunch of folks must attempt to keep the first group from doing something crazy. We are all needed, and we must all act in responsible ways.
That brings me to Donald Trump. Republicans point out what they believe to be accomplishments such as getting out of the Paris Climate protocol and rolling back environmental regulations such as the CAFÉ standards. Democrats see these things as an existential threat to our planet. I think this vast difference of opinion is because Donald Trump is not acting responsibly. He makes bold moves without considering scientific and expert opinions. He revels in movement even when the consequences will prove to be disastrous. He pits one half of the population against the other with his racist, xenophobic ways, without regard to the last 243 years in which we as a nation have endeavored to create a more perfect union with equal treatment for all.
Recently he attacked French President Macron for his statements about NATO and the negative impact Mr. Trump has had on the 70 year-old institution. Mr. Trump then opined that the U.S. doesn’t benefit from NATO to the extent that Europe does. We have NATO so that we can stop Russian advances in Europe so we don’t have to fight them in Detroit. Mr. Trump said that we were being taken advantage of to protect Europe from a country (Russia) that may or may not be an enemy. Please tell me when we ceased being able to tell that Russia is not our friend but our global adversary and, yes, enemy.
I am more than willing to agree with Republicans about events that have come about by careful consideration and responsible approaches. However, this shoot-from-the-hip style of an ignorant, unstable, defender and purveyor of White Supremacy who is unwilling to learn and seems to take advice only from Fox News is clearly unacceptable and the sooner we’re rid of him the better the country and the Republican Party will be.
Commented
