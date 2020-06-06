Lisa Mantini
Stillwater
To the editor:
I wanted to thank Lawrence Ware for his column published Thursday. I appreciate his words very much.
This past year, OSU’s course American History Since 1865 was modified to carry the “D” designation, indicating that it has an emphasis on the experience of African Americans since the civil war. This part of the course was very well done. I found it shocking and eye-opening in several instances. When Ware was listing songs about the welfare of black people, I was reminded of one mentioned in HIST 1493 by Dr. Zeide: Strange Fruit, by Billie Holiday, dating from 1939. You can listen on YouTube. She sings:
Southern trees bear strange fruit,
Blood on the leaves and blood at the root,
Black bodies swinging in the southern breeze,
Strange fruit hanging from the poplar trees.
Our Congress still has not passed an anti-lynching law, more than 100 years after many of these offenses. I cannot help the feeling that the treatment of blacks at the hands of certain police officers is our modern-day version of lynching.
