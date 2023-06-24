William Veselak
Stillwater
To the editor:
The current political climate seems to be based on fear-mongering and finger pointing. The facts speak for themselves. Americans can access factual documents easier than any time in our history. The problem, to me, is to many of us facts matter less than our emotional response to disinformation. For instance, one fact is the definition and purpose of a special counsel. According to Wikipedia: In the United States, a special counsel is a lawyer appointed to investigate, and potentially prosecute, a particular case of suspected wrongdoing for which a conflict of interest exists for the usual prosecuting authority.
The claims that our current president has anything to do with the current investigations into our former president, simply are not based in fact. Whether a president can self pardon has never been affirmed. Also, claims that Biden or his son have been involved in some conspiracy are also an emotional response and are not rooted in fact. These claims are still under investigation.
It seems a vast minority of our population considers opinion pieces factual. I have found finding factual information difficult also. However, we have to trust some aspects of our society,
Our judicial system is the best in the world, full of checks and balances. The term witch hunt has been used by many a criminal. Unfortunately it sticks for the wealthy, not for the average American. Any drug trafficker, child abuser, or violent offender could easily use the same defense. Why it works for one of the wealthiest men and not for the average Joe is a question I ask myself with regularity. I believe we are a nation of laws. No matter how much spin is put on our political favorites, the facts remain facts. I suggest each of my fellow citizens take the time to read the indictment recently unsealed against our former president. Take the time to digest the facts. Consider how you want our country represented to the world. It’s not just about guns, the border and whatever fears some would exploit. There is a middle ground we must find.
