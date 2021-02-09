Robin Cornwell
Stillwater
To the editor:
“May you live in interesting times” is a curse disguised as a blessing. For good or bad, Stillwegians are certainly living in intriguing times. There are five candidates actively seeking one city council seat, and two board of education seats up for election in which the incumbents have challengers. The Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, the News Press, and the League of Women Voters have organized and moderated forums to elicit the views and opinions of the candidates. OSU, ONG, ProValue.Net, and Loftis & Wetzel Insurance sponsored the Chamber forums. The Stillwater Public Library hosted the forum for the board of education candidates. Many thanks to these community organizations for their hard work and support to help voters evaluate the candidates.
If readers haven’t seen the forums, they are still available to watch. The city council candidate forums can be viewed on the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce Facebook page; the board of education candidate forum can be viewed on the Stillwater Public Library’s Facebook page. Readers can also find “Q and A’s” with the candidates in recent editions of the News Press.
Several of the city council candidates have Facebook pages devoted to their campaigns; at least one has a website. Some of the board of education candidates also have information on their Facebook pages. I urge all Stillwater voters to research the candidates and make informed choices on Tuesday, Feb. 9!
