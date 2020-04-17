To the editor:
Trump’s name is to appear on the coronavirus stimulus checks. I simply can’t imagine the needs of a person that are so great that he would pat himself on the back while lending a helping hand.
The massive insecurity and depths of his requirements for adoration are beyond anything ever seen at the helm of this nation.
It really isn’t money from his own pockets, folks.
How many votes does he believe he will get for this stunt?
