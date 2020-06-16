To the editor:
A couple of months ago, my confidant asked me what I feared most. My reply was that I feared Mr. Trump would disrupt the 2020 election. My confidant asked how he could do that. My reply was that I wouldn’t put it past him to declare Martial Law and withhold the election until such time as he deemed it safe to get back to a democratic process. Hey, she said, he can’t do that. I reminded her of the many times we had said those words in the last three years after he had once again run roughshod over laws, conventions, morality and the constitution.
We now see a preview of his methods. Last Monday, he called in 1,600 troops from around the country to disrupt a peaceful protest in Washington, D.C. He dispersed helicopters to hover over the protesters at tree-top level to intimidate them. The assembled forces fired tear gas canisters, flash-bang grenades and fired rubber bullets at your and my fellow citizens. He led our Attorney General, our Secretary of Defense, and our Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff around by the nose in order to have a glam photo of himself holding the laurel wreath of the Holy Bible overhead as some conquering Caesar to benefit his attempted re-election.
I dunno, folks, but that all seems pretty close to Martial Law to me – at least in D.C. He amped up this preview with the promise to go so far as to send active-duty members of the U.S. military to dominate protesters in cities throughout the country.
Yes, this is my greatest fear, that come November I will no longer live in the country of my birth but in some totalitarian hell-hole dominated by an incompetent, narcissistic, vindictive, evil dictator.
We have a choice: vote.
