Michael Smolen
Stillwater
To the editor:
Not wearing a face mask has become a political statement recently, but what is the point? Does not wearing a mask show support for President Trump? Does it assert individual rights? Perhaps, but it also helps the virus survive? Wearing a mask does more than make a political statement or “flatten the curve,” it kills the virus.
A virus is not a living organism. It only “lives” inside a host. When a person is infected, the virus uses the cells of the host to make copies of itself. It does this until the host is all used up. The host may die or become immune, or become inhospitable for any number of reasons, but always when the virus is finished replicating, it needs a new host. If the virus cannot pass to a new host, it runs its courses and dies. It cannot live outside of a host.
The coronavirus is transmitted in droplets emitted from the nose and mouth of an infected person. We can break the path from host to host – by wearing a mask.
We wouldn’t need to wear a mask, If we had a vaccine, or a rapid cure, but until then, the mask is the only effective means to kill this virus. So please wear a mask.
