Craig Maile
Stillwater
To the editor:
The anniversary of 9-11 always brings me back to the year before, on my first visit to NYC.
My wife and I were visiting my brother, Matt, who worked in Manhattan. Matt worked in one of the World Trade Center complex buildings, in a shorter tower connected to the two iconic ones by a glass walkway. While he worked, we explored Manhattan. One evening, after his workday was over, the three of us walked to dinner through Little Italy. I remember one of the restaurant workers calling out to Matt, “hey, mister Wall Street!”
Of course, ascending the World Trade Center tower was what many sightseers did each day. I remember it seemed forever for the elevator to reach the top, then you had to take a short escalator to the roof. We walked along the perimeter of the roof, inside a fenced enclosure, and you had no sense of height, only a sense of wonder at the view.
Another memory also remains from that visit, the year before 9-11. As we waited in the atrium-like lobby of Matt’s building, amid the palm trees, for Matt’s workday to end, we were overtaken by a wave of people getting off work. They swept by us like a wave, all wearing dark suits. We were fortunate that Matt would leave NYC a month or so later, to return to Oklahoma and get married.
That wave of dark suits remains with me, though, pushing us onward. To the memories of those who were lost.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.