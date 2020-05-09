Rick Dunham
Stillwater
To the editor:
A “thing” to lookout for in combat is something known as “target fixation”, or “tunnel vision” as my fighter pilot colleagues often refer to it.
It’s a situation where a combatant becomes so focused on one thing that they fail to pay attention to everything else going on around them. The #1 thing on everyone’s mind right now is COVID-19, and rightly so, but it’s important to not let COVID-19 prevent us from paying attention to the litany of other issues impacting our society. One of those things we need to keep bringing attention to is our mental health status. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and given the dramatic and sudden impact COVID-19 has had on our society, I can’t think of a better time to discuss mental health.
Good stewardship of our mental state is critical. In times like these, it’s no less critical than social distancing and wearing protective equipment. But taking care of our mental health is, and will be, harder than ever given the impact COVID-19 may have on our ability to access mental health services or do the kinds of things we would normally do to refresh ourselves.
I want to encourage everyone to be deliberate in doing whatever you choose to do to decompress, and to purposefully engage in those activities within moderation. It’s also important that we think creatively in finding ways to spend time with friends and family.
Finally, recognize if you’re struggling to maintain your mental health despite your best efforts and reach out to professional mental health services to get help.
Our country has been at war for the entirety of my 15 years of military service, and yet, I’ve lost more of my Soldiers and friends to suicide than I have to combat. At home, Oklahoma’s suicide rate has consistently trended upwards over the last 20 years, something I fear the COVID-19 will exacerbate. The coming years will be difficult, it’s important that we mentally steel ourselves, look out for each other, and re-instill a sense of teamwork that’s gotten our state through tough times in the past.
My name is Rick Dunham, and I’m running to represent you at the Oklahoma Capitol as your State Senator. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me at info@rick4ok.com or at 405-355-3377.
