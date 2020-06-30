Randi Eldevik
Stillwater
To the editor:
People who write about defunding of police need to understand what this actually means. Camden, NJ used to be the highest-crime city in the U.S.; then its police force was defunded and replaced by a better police force. Since then, Camden has improved greatly.
Those now calling for defunding of police in Minneapolis and other cities have no intention of leaving those cities without police protection. Instead, the intent is to follow the Camden model.
In his June 23 opinion piece “Essential to our society,” Aaron Means never mentions Camden. Either he doesn’t understand what defunding really means or else, perhaps, he understands it but is pretending not to. Either he isn’t well informed or else he is a disingenuous troublemaker. Means ran for, and failed to win, a seat in the legislature; should he run for office again, it ought to be remembered how badly qualified this column has shown him to be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.