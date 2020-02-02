Frank G. Steindl
Regents Professor of Economics Emeritus, Oklahoma St University
To the editor:
Mr. Fred Gibson in his Jan. 30 op-ed “Misconstruing minimum wage” suggests that raising the minimum would have essentially no unemployment effects. If so, then why not raise it to $25 or even $50 an hour?
The minimum wage of course causes unemployment as evidenced by the closing of several high-end San Francisco restaurants resulting from California’s minimum wage increase. Nonetheless, he evidently believes just a little unemployment is fine, but not too much.
The principal unemployment effect is not only from workers losing jobs, but from pricing low skilled workers out of a job. These being the ones who do not have adequate job market experience. And these are for the most part are Blacks and Hispanics due to their well-documented inferior schooling. How else can one explain the typical 50-percent higher unemployment rates for them?
In effect minimum wage laws are racially discriminatory.
Mr. Gibson’s headline about “misconstruing minimum wage” laws is correct but it is he who misconstrues them.
