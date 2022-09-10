Fred Clark
To the editor:
The original constitution was an oxymoron in that it was an amazing but flawed document.
It was amazing that a document by which our country was ruled reasonable well for over 240 years was written on a single sheet of parchment, or about six pages in the back of my dictionary.
Compare that to the 38 pages required to write an affidavit for a search warrant.
It is obvious the Founders seemed to take a hands-off approach in regards to state government. They created a Democratic Republic which allowed each individual state to write the laws to govern their people, such as civil laws, criminal laws, election laws, etc.
The constitution was flawed in the sense that states were free to write laws allowing or denying the right to vote, keep slaves or deny slavery, punish the press for criticizing state officials, etc.
It was amazing that they had the wisdom to correct that flaw by providing a method to amend the constitution, which they quickly did by adding the “Bill of Rights” – the first 10 amendments to the constitution.
We are constantly hearing on TV that the Republican party is destroying our “Democracy.”
So, the Democratic party has a plan to save our nation. They want to federalize our election laws, create a single-payer health plan, allow the Dept. of Education to set the agenda for our local schools, pack the Supreme Court, confiscate our guns, abolish the Electoral College...
...No thanks!
